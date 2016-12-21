Amazon the Disruptor

What is Amazon.com Inc., exactly?

If you answered “an online book retailer,” then you haven’t been paying attention for like, oh, the past decade or so. What seems like a straight-forward question is actually a much more complex and surprising inquiry than you might have guessed.

I began thinking about this earlier this year, when we looked at whether investors should own Amazon stock. (My answer was, it depends upon how much patience you have). I have come to think of Amazon as a variant of Apple Inc. — a disruptor of all sorts of businesses, some of which are potentially very lucrative.

What led me to this conclusion was a recent experience with a simple purchase. It dawned on me, despite having an Amazon account for almost 20 years, just how much the company has insinuated itself into so many aspects of my retail life — yours too, I’d wager.

What made me think about this was a simple purchase this past summer. I bought a couple of TVs from a local retailer, a 50-inch LG for my basement (less than $400), and a 60-inch Samsung (less than $800) for the weekend house.

Until recently, I had no idea that Amazon was part of this process from beginning to end.

First, I used a mobile app — Amazon Price Check — to compare prices. The TVs were less expensive at a local retailer by a few bucks, which the Amazon app let me know, so I bought them there. But the wall mount to hang the 50-inch (the 60-inch was going to sit on a table top) was so much cheaper at Amazon — $40 versus more than $100 — that I had to order it from Amazon. Which leads to the most interesting part of our story.