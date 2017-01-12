The Seven Year Glitch

@TBPInvictus here

Though my political leanings should be apparent to anyone who’s read some of the pieces I’ve written over the years, it’s rare for me to write solely on politics sans some inclusion of markets/economics. That’s partially because I’m not much interested in writing solely on politics, and partially because BR pretty much forbids it. That said:

Reports are popping up everywhere that the GOP – the proverbial dog that’s caught the car – is now the proverbial deer in the headlights with respect to repealing and replacing Obamacare. To which I say, simply: AYFKM?

Here’s my simple analogy: After a romantic courtship, a couple marry and the woman moves into what had been the man’s bachelor pad. And, to be clear, when I say “bachelor pad,” I’m referring to something like this:

The newlywed wife, of course, wastes no time imploring her husband to agree to a change of décor, but the fellow is unmoved, holding on to the last vestiges of his life as a swinging single. The wife asks about refurnishing their living space about once per month, over sixty times over the course of five or six years until, exhausted, she concedes to herself that she’ll never prevail. She continues to silently hate the furnishings, but stops pleading with her spouse. She spends her time thinking about how she could do something “terrific” with their place, if she only had the chance.

Then, amazingly, one day seven years after they married, the husband says, “Honey, I think we should refurnish the house, and I hereby give you carte blanche to do so. Get started as soon as you can.”

At which point the wife, played here by Jackie Gleason, responds:

AYFKM?