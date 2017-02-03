Succinct Summation of Weeks Events for 2.3.17

Succinct Summations for the week ending February 3, 2017.

Positives:

1.Nonfarm payrolls came in at 227k the highest number since September and well above the 175k expected.

2. Labor force participation rates rose 0.2% as 76,000 people re-entered the work force

3. Consumer spending rose 0.5% in December.

4. Pending home sales rose 1.6%, well above the 0.6% expected increase;Spending on single-family homes rose 0.5% in December.

5. Consumer confidence remains strong at 111.8.

6. PMI manufacturing index rose from 54.3 previously to 55.

7. Case-Shiller’s home price index rose 0.9% in November, the best monthly gain since 2015.

8.ISM manufacturing rose from 54.7 to 56, the highest level since November 2014