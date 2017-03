Trumpcare turns out to be a giant, skewed tax credit.

Want to know h0w much it will put in your pocket?It is highly dependent upon your age and income. Check out this chart:

click for ginormous chart



Source: The Upshot

Ironically, the counties that Trump won get penalized – they will see 70% less of a tax break from Trumpcare than counties won byClinton; NYC will see one of the biggest tax windfalls in the country.



Source: Bloomberg