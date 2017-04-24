Bloomberg Weed Index

The Bloomberg Intelligence Global Cannabis Competitive Peers Index—an equally weighted index of 54 stocks with significant exposure to cannabis-related operations—tripled since the start of 2015

Here is Bloomberg:

“Cannabis continues to light up Main Street in both the U.S. and Canada. Twenty-eight U.S. states and the District of Columbia now have approved medical marijuana programs; eight—Alaska, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon and Washington, plus the District of Columbia—have legalized marijuana for recreational use. Medical marijuana is already allowed throughout Canada, and in mid-April the Canadian government unveiled its framework for fully legalizing recreational use by July 1, 2018.

This is going to be an investable theme at some point in the future; how far behind can an ETF called “WEED” be?



Source: Bloomberg