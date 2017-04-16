My WaPo Articles, 2011-17

I have been writing about investing, market policy and personal finance for the Sunday Washington Post Business Section since 2011.
Thanks to a recent reorganization that has the Post more focused on governance, policy and all things DC-related, the Sunday section has been revamped, with less investing/finance related content.
Like all good things in life, this too must end: My run with the Washington Post has officially reached its end. I appreciate all the wonderful people I worked with there. Jeff Bezos and the 2016 campaign has breathed new life into it.
The Washington Post is a great paper; I very much liked being part of an old school print operation, as it gave me a front seat onto the challenges of that sort of business.
Here is the archive of all of my WaPo columns over the past 6 years:
Articles by Barry Ritholtz : 2017
- What history tells us about your investments in 2017
- No, don’t buy those ‘best stocks to own in 2017’
- Do you need a financial adviser?
- Why your portfolio won’t be Trumped
- Resurgent press corps needs a new business model
- What the Ailes troubles could mean for 21st Century Fox’s business — a primer for shareholders
- A reading list that yields a solid return on investment
- Given the Brexit brouhaha, how did your investments hold up?
- Brexit happens. Know your investment plan, and stick to it.
- The real risk in the market is staying out of it
- Say ‘yes’ to the financial adviser who will tell you ‘no’
- You might not have Prince’s ‘Pop Life’ — but you should have a will
- What if you sold 10 percent of Apple in 1976, like co-founder Ronald Wayne did?
- What are the chances of a recession? Not what you’d think.
- The enlightened view on managing other people’s money
- The 2015 mea culpa list
- On-the-books advice from financial leaders
- You’re obsessed with outcomes. Here’s why attention to process pays off.
- The do’s and don’ts of a market crash
- Bah humbug to ridiculous year-end financial advice
- Would you let a mystic manage your investment portfolio?
- How you, the amateur investor, can beat the pros
- On the hunt for the financial free lunch? Don’t.
- ‘Never buy a boat’ and other rash financial advice
- How to ruin your financial life, #badadvice
- A rollicking week in the markets is really a chance to clean up your act
- The best investment strategy for you? It’s the one you’re likely to stick with.
- Hey, investment cranks: The Internet never forgets
- The travels and travails of the macro tourist
- You’re only human: An economist explains how it hurts your portfolio
- Your portfolio may be basking in the sun, but, as always, winter is coming
- Are you not feeling the economic recovery? This could be why.
- The remarkable life and lessons of the $8 million janitor
- Protect your assets by practicing common-sense cybersecurity
- Ritholtz: Admitting my 2014 mistakes
- Many metrics can be used to value markets. Which should you trust?
- What do falling oil prices mean for the U.S. in the short and long term?
- The future of new business is disrupting old business
- It’s time to market forecasters to admit the errors of their ways
- For investors, it’s a perfect time to go back to the basics
- Why the all-weather portfolio is a wash-out
- Congratulations! You just signed a $325 million deal. Now what?
- Significance of secular market should not be underestimated
- Find a financial adviser who will put your interests first
- The world’s greatest stock picker? Bet you sold Apple and Google a long time ago.
- After 30,000 posts, Big Picture blogger has figured a few things out
- Barry Ritholtz: Time, not timing, is key to investing success
- No matter what, the long-term investor comes out ahead of the short-term trader
- So you’re the world’s greatest trader? Taxes will fix that.
- Barry Ritholtz offers the worst investing ideas he’s heard this year
- Curate your personal investment resources
- Barry Ritholtz: Professional athletes need to learn to keep their finances in good shape
- Barry Ritholtz: Investors must recognize what ‘this time it’s different’ really means
- Barry Ritholtz: Pay close attention to what’s motivating market commentary
- Barry Ritholtz column: What’s gone up won’t always come down
- How to know whether stocks are cheap or pricey
- There’s nothing wrong with 401(k)s, except the players involved
- Barry Ritholtz: Outcome or process — what investment focus succeeds over time?
- My motto: ‘Fresh mistakes, every year’
- Defense! Why Google’s Nest Labs acquisition is a smart move
- A gold enthusiast? Listen to the head — and history.
- 10 financial resolutions you can actually keep
- How much cash should you hold in your portfolio?
- Retail theater: Beware of bad Shopmas data!
- Use the news: How to get the most out of financial media
- Reduce the noise levels in your investment process
- How Shiller helped Fama win the Nobel
- On Investing: The Obamacare portfolio
- Let’s get this straight: Lehman did not cause the financial crisis
- What’s behind Microsoft’s fall from dominance?
- Barry Ritholtz: How to avoid being a Wall Street muppet
- 10 reasons why economics is an art, not a science
- Barry Ritholtz: Everybody loves a good story
- Rising interest rates could mean the window to fix infrastructure on the cheap is closing
- Missing the big stocks rally: Readers push back
- Missed the big market rally? Here’s what to do now.
- A hedge fund for you and me? The best move is to take a pass
- Can two senators end ‘too big to fail’?
- How Twitter is becoming your first source of investment news
- As stocks mark new all-time highs, many investors are left behind
- A crucial investing question: Do you know your time frame?
- Voters should pay attention to politics. Investors should ignore it.
- Pinocchio traders with fantastic returns are lying to themselves
- Here’s where I messed up. And this is what I learned.
- Keep it simple, avoid the pitfalls
- 10 trends to watch in ﬁnance for 2013
- Why don’t bad ideas ever die?
- How important is the fiscal cliff for investors? Hint: Not very
- Lessons from the 2012 election
- Ritholtz’s rules of investing (part II)
- Ritholtz’s rules of investing
- 10 inviolable rules for dealing with the sharks on Wall Street
- Where has the retail investor gone?
- Repeal of Glass-Steagall: Not a cause, but a multiplier
- The basics of owning bonds
- Investors’ 10 most common mistakes
- There’s nothing new about uncertainty
- Foreclosure machinery creaks back to life
- How the FDIC can curb banks’ reckless speculation
- JPMorgan’s debacle, and its parallels to AIG
- Facebook’s IPO: What does it mean for you?
- The mutual funds and managers to avoid
- On Investing: The future isn’t grim, and it belongs to young entrepreneurs
- Spring brings signs of hope and renewal — except in the housing market
- Why Apple should use its cash hoard to buy Twitter
- Credit default swaps are insurance products. It’s time we regulated them as such.
- Foreclosure settlement a failure of law, a triumph for bank attorneys
- Less than meets the eye at Facebook
- A modern Pecora Commission could right Wall Street wrongs
- What do the markets have to do with the election? Not much.
- Investing in 2012: Get ahead of forecaster folly
- What investors are hoping to find under their trees
- The systemic risk revealed by MF Global’s collapse
- Did Black Friday save the season? Beware the retail hype.
- Examining the big lie: How the facts of the economic crisis stack up
- What caused the financial crisis? The Big Lie goes viral.
- Repairing infrastructure can help repair economy
- Occupy Wall Street needs to occupy Congress and lobbyists
- There are no rogue traders, there are only rogue banks
- The investor’s dilemma: Earnings, valuation and what to do now
- And then there were none
- A how-to guide for fixing America’s banks
- Smacked by big market swings, investors should alter their outlook
- How the Federal Reserve boxed itself in
- Why the wild stock ride?
- Debt ceiling: 10 lessons beyond that crisis
- Wall Street analysts and economists have this recession recovery wrong
- America: You could stand to take some tips from a few other nations
- 7 life lessons from the very wealthy
- After a recession, the least rational rise (temporarily) to prominence. Ignore them.
- On Investing: The many hats of great investors
- When should you fire your mutual fund manager?
- The value of the dollar: Five factors for investors
- Anticipating (versus reacting to) the next black swan
- Putting an end to Wall Street’s ‘I’ll be gone, you’ll be gone’ bonuses
- Why politics and investing don’t mix