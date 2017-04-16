My WaPo Articles, 2011-17

I have been writing about investing, market policy and personal finance for the Sunday Washington Post Business Section since 2011.

Thanks to a recent reorganization that has the Post more focused on governance, policy and all things DC-related, the Sunday section has been revamped, with less investing/finance related content.

Like all good things in life, this too must end: My run with the Washington Post has officially reached its end. I appreciate all the wonderful people I worked with there. Jeff Bezos and the 2016 campaign has breathed new life into it.

The Washington Post is a great paper; I very much liked being part of an old school print operation, as it gave me a front seat onto the challenges of that sort of business.

Here is the archive of all of my WaPo columns over the past 6 years:

Articles by Barry Ritholtz : 2017

It’s too late for Trump to stop this financial rule FEB 6, 2017

Articles by Barry Ritholtz : 2016

Articles by Barry Ritholtz : 2015

Articles by Barry Ritholtz : 2014

Articles by Barry Ritholtz : 2013

Articles by Barry Ritholtz : 2012

Articles by Barry Ritholtz : 2011