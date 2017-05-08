Time to Stop Calling the VIX the “Fear Index”

Oh no, the VIX broke 10 this week — a brutal stock-market crash and decade-long bear market is all but upon us.

Which leads me to the latest episode in our series of market-indicator debunkings, prompted by the following question: Is the VIX really the market’s fear indicator?

Your immediate reaction is probably “Of course the VIX is the fear indicator.” You know this because you have A) looked closely at the underlying data, B) tracked the correlation between VIX trading and stock prices, C) considered what the VXX futures trading has done to VIX volume and pricing, and D) have thought long and hard about it.

Or maybe not so much.

What I suspect is more likely is that many people making this claim are just repeating what they have heard on trading desks since, well, forever. That sort of meme propagation is popular for the folks who start with their conclusion and work backward, looking for supporting evidence. It is a bad form of analysis and a worse process for investing.

Instead, let’s consider some of the underlying factors impacting the VIX — or more correctly, the Chicago Board Options Exchange Volatility Index, which reflect market estimates of future volatility — to see if we can properly frame what it means for investors and traders.

Vexing VIX :

No. 1. VIX Under 10: Let’s begin with the issue that made the rounds this past week: The VIX broke 10, and the past time it did that was 2007 and you know what happened next.

There are two obvious problems with this line of thinking. The first is the tiny sample set of how often the VIX is in single digits. We had the mid-2000s, and the early 1990s and now. There are simply not a whole lot of recent examples when the VIX was that low. The second is the overemphasis on 2007. The financial crisis and stock collapse wasn’t about stock-market complacency and a low VIX.

See the chart below: