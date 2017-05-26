Elextra Cars

This is an interesting design — kinda like what I suggested Tesla do with its ludicrous mode vehicles. Anyway, some details:

• 680 horses and hits 60 mph in 2.3 seconds (faster than the Tesla P100 Model S in ludicrous mode)

• Unique ultra-lightweight electric supercar with 4 seats, 4 doors, 4-wheel drive

• Front and rear electric motors providing four-wheel drive traction

• 375-mile driving range when cruising at 62 mph.

• Only 100 cars of this first model to be built & sold

• hand-built near Stuttgart, in Germany

• Swiss designer Robert Palm and Danish entrepreneur Poul Sohl are the backers.