Succinct Summation of Weeks Events 5.19.17

Succinct Summations for the week ending May 19th, 2017.

Positives:

1. The index of leading indicators rose 0.3%.

2. Initial jobless claims fell to 232k, the 4-week moving average fell to 240.75k.

3. Industrial production rose 1% m/o/m, above the 0.4% expected increase.

4. Manufacturing also rose 1% in April, well above the 0.3% expected rise.

5. Bloomberg consumer comfort index rose from 49.7 to 50.2.

6. Housing market index came in at 70, above the 68 expected and up from 68 previously.