WWDC: 13 Million Nerds Apple’s Counting On

This is very interesting, via Bloomberg:

Investment managers are doubling down on the hottest stocks of 2017 — and it’s paying off.

Funds tracked by Bank of America Corp. own the highest percentage of technology stocks on record compared to their benchmark. It’s a sector that’s carried U.S. stocks to new highs, leading the S&P 500 Index with a nearly 20 percent gain in 2017. And it’s giving active managers a boost they haven’t seen in more than two years.

Of course, not all technology stocks are created equal. The returns in tech are top-heavy, dominated by Facebook Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Netflix Inc. and Google’s parent Alphabet Inc., also known as the FANG stocks, as well as Apple Inc. Those five companies alone account for more than a quarter of the S&P 500’s advance this year.