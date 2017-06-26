Who Americans Spend Their Time With June 26, 2017 9:00am by Barry Ritholtz Interesting to track this over time: Source: The Atlas Spread the wealth. twitter facebook linkedin Read this next.May 13, 2016 American Middle Class: Metropolitan MapSeptember 2, 2016 Measuring the effect of the zero lower bound on monetary policyApril 20, 2016 The States People Really Want to Move to – and Those They Don’t Posted Under Data Analysis Economy Previous Post 10 Monday AM Reads Next Post Investors, Still Their Own Worst Enemy