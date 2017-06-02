Defending Vanguard’s Low Fees

Vanguard Actually Is Good at What It Does

The low-cost fund provider has upended the investing world. That’s something to laud, not dismiss.

June 2, 2017, 12:33 PM EDT

Unless we are constantly vigilant, too many things in print pass without comment and are accepted as true. And so it is with a weary heart that I am compelled to offer a counterpoint to a recent argument that takes issue with Vanguard Group Inc.’s business model.

Before we get into the details, a few disclosures: I am a fan of low-cost investing. The Vanguard Effect has been called by my Bloomberg Intelligence colleague Eric Balchunas, “A private-sector wealth-transfer machine has saved average investors $1 trillion.” I personally own a variety of Vanguard funds, as do my clients. I like Vanguard a lot.

The company, with about $4 trillion under management, certainly doesn’t really need me to defend it; its success speaks volume. However, the article, “Vanguard’s Irritating Perch on the High Moral Guard,” does raise issues that deserve a response, starting with:

“If being a “nonprofit” is so good in the asset management industry, then why don’t we see it elsewhere?”

Let’s note that Vanguard isn’t a nonprofit — it is mutually owned by its investors. In a mutual, instead of dividends that come out of profits, money is returned to investors in the form of reduced costs for services. It is an extremely tax-efficient arrangement.

You see the mutual structure in lots of places — primarily insurers, which have used it for centuries, but also in savings and loan associations, in banking trusts, community banks as well as credit unions.

Let’s consider another statement:

“The U.S. is allegedly a capitalist country, so, you see, this is what grinds people’s gears about the whole movement in low-cost, passive-style index funds and why people go around equating them to communism. Clients may be better served if the financial services industry adopts a nonprofit business model.”

This is perplexing. Vanguard has offered price-based incentives that financial-services consumers have responded to. What could be more capitalistic than that?