Q&A with Tim Buckley, Vanguard Group’s incoming CEO

Earlier this month, we learned that William McNabb, Vanguard Group’s current Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, will step down as CEO, effective January 1, 2018. McNabb will stay on as Chairman of Vanguard, focusing on international growth for the world’s second largest asset manager. He will also continue as Chairman of the Investment Company Institute (ICI).

McNabb, Vanguard’s third CEO, will use the rest of the year to help transition the firm’s leadership to Tim Buckley, Vanguard’s former soon to be Vanguard’s fourth ever Chief Executive Officer.

We were curious who Tim Buckley is, and thought you might be also. So we sent him questions via email, covering everything from ETFs to technology, active management, price discovery, costs, robo-advisors, even humility. What follows are his unedited answers.

Ritholtz: Congratulations! How does it feel to know that come January 2018, you will be (only) the fourth CEO in Vanguard’s history?

Buckley: It is an awesome responsibility. We hold in our hands millions of investors’ nest eggs, the college dreams that parents have for their kids, and the financial piece of mind of retirees. Vanguard has an important responsibility to protect, grow, and steward our clients’ assets.

Ritholtz: You have some pretty big shoes to fill: John Bogle, Jack Brennan and (literally in the case of current CEO) Bill McNabb. How are you approaching this responsibility?

Buckley: I’ve had the distinct opportunity to work with all three of Vanguard’s CEOs and have learned so much about our company, the investment management business, the financial markets, and leadership. There could be no better training ground than spending my entire 26-year career at Vanguard and the last 16 years on the senior leadership team. I am fortunate that Bill will remain as chairman for the foreseeable future, and I will benefit from a transition period, spending the next five months shadowing him and immersing myself in the new role. I will also benefit from a great team—colleagues who grew up with me at the firm and several new members to the team that bring outside experience and perspective. I can’t wait to get started.