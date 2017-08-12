MiB: Matt Wallaert is “Chief Behavioral Officer”

This week, we chat with Matt Wallaert, a behavioral psychologist and entrepreneur who was formerly a director at Microsoft Ventures. He is on a mission to create a ’Chief Behavioral Officer’ officer as a standard C-Suite position within corporate America. (At Microsoft he became known as the guy who advocated for and eventually managed to get Klingon built into the Bing Translator). His finance start up Thrive was eventually purchased by LendingTree.

Wallaert believes in “designing for behavior change” among technology start-ups. He has created a number of start-ups that aim to help people who may be unaware of what their value is to employers. Salary or Equity is a comparison engine that allows people to compare different comp structures including a start up offers that might be less dollar heavy but more equity focused. Get Raised uses BLS and other public data to help people figure out what their business value is; the service has helped women gain over $2 billion dollars in raises since it was launched. Churnless is one of his more recent ventures, developing products that “help people lead better lives by serving their authentic needs.”

