Run for the hills! Its Record High Household Borrowing (again)

The Imaginary Debt Crisis Is Here to Stay

Household borrowing has reached new records. Big deal. Personal income has grown much more.

Bloomberg, August 16, 2017

Now that we have surpassed 2008 highs in household debt, I guess we are due for a panic attack.

Four times a year, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Center for Microeconomic Data releases its “Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit.” Soon after, we get the freak out over the record amount of debt. Sometimes it’s merely sensationalistic headlines; other times it strays into flawed analysis. It often unnerves investors and policy makers, who then do silly things against their own interests.

That’s where we come in.

A single number seen in isolation might score some clicks, but it doesn’t help the average person understand the data. This “denominator blindness,” as we have called it before, is the failure to put large numbers into the appropriate context. When the Big Risk Fund loses $100 million; when Large Corp. cuts 1,000 jobs; or even when the Old Index loses 100 points, the lack of any frame of reference for those single numbers creates a misleading narrative.

Once upon a time, a 100-point decline was a lot when the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was less than 1,000; but it’s barely a blip when the Dow Jones Industrial Average is higher than 22,000. If Wal-Mart Stores Inc. fires 1,000 people, it creates a personal disaster for the individuals, but it isn’t meaningful to a company that employs 2.3 million people.

Yet the understanding that all numbers need to be qualified continues to elude many people. “Consumer debt is at a record high. Haven’t we learned?,” screamed the Washington Post headline; a more restrained Reuters went with the less emotional but context-free, “Americans’ debt level notches a new record high.” I give credit to the Wall Street Journal for being more nuanced in noting that “While overall debt has increased, the figures aren’t adjusted for the growth of the population or the economy. Total debt was 67% of the nominal gross domestic product in the second quarter, down from as high as 87% in 2009 .” (emphasis added)

No Squeeze Here