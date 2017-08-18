Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 8.18.17

Succinct Summations for the week ending August 18th, 2017

Positives:

1.White House Strategist Steve Bannon is fired, giving hope for some policy stability in the future.

2. Initial jobless claims remain low, at 232k. The 4-week average is now down to 240.5k.

3. Retail sales rose 0.6% m/o/m. June was revised higher from -0.2% to +0.3%. .

4. Japan GDP grew at a 4% annualized rate in the most recent quarter, its sixth consecutive expansionary reading, the longest since 2006

5. US July industrial production rose by 0.2% m/o/m, one tenth more than expected

6. Overall capacity utilization held at 76.7%, the most in 2 years

7. Consumer sentiment remains elevated, coming in at 97.6, above the 93.4 expected.

8. Empire state manufacturing survey came in at 25.2, the strongest number since September 2014.