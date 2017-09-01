Laurence Juber’s Latest Beatles Recording + Little Wing

This week sees the the return of Laurence Juber, musicologist and guitarist extraordinaire, on my weekly podcast. His latest acoustic guitar album, LJ Can’t Stop Playing the Beatles! is just out, and its terrific.

Our prior interview from 2016 is here, along with the videos of his playing during that interview.

If you listent to the podcast, you can hear this in much better quality — a dedicated mike on the guitar into a professional high quality digital recording board. These videos are simply him playing live in a radio booth while I pulled out the iPhone from 5 feet away.

I find his arrangements fascinating; he is an immensely talented and entertaining player. Enjoy

She Loves You



Little Wing



You can hear the latest chat of ours on Bloomberg, iTunes, Overcast, and Soundcloud. (All my prior interviews are here and here).

The prior iPhone recorded songs are I Saw Her Standing There, I am the Walrus, and Catch.