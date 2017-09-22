No, This Is Not the Second Longest Bull Market Ever

There’s Nothing Old About This Bull Market

Claims that it’s the second-longest ever don’t hold up

Bloomberg, September 22, 2017

I keep reading how this bull market is the second-longest since World War II. Lots and lots of articles, comments, observations, tweets, blog posts and on and on are running with this idea. The assertion has been made by both amateurs as well as some fairly sophisticated types who should know better.

But there are several problems with these claims. First, they simply are wrong about the length of this bull market. Second, whatever methodology the authors rely on to reach their errant conclusions are either unknown or deeply flawed. And third, they smack of sensationalism designed to draw readers, clicks and hits rather than to offer useful insight.

Let’s see if we can unpack some of the issues here and determine if this is indeed the second-longest bull market in history.

Let’s begin, as we have pointed out before, by noting there is nothing magical about a 20 percent move in the markets as a signifier of either a bull or a bear market. That figure is simply our mental default setting, based on the number of fingers and toes our DNA is programmed to create. I have never paid it much attention, and neither should you.

Regardless, from May to October 2011, the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index fell 21.6 percent. Some folks like to point out that based on closing prices rather than intraday moves, it only fell 19.4 percent, so by that yardstick a bear market never registered. This raises our second question: if 20 percent is the magic number, why measure the decline based on closing prices? It seems as if the only reason to do so is to avoid tagging that decline with the magic 20 percent number.

During that same May-October period, however, the Russell 2000 Index fell 30.7 percent. To claim this wasn’t a short-term bear market in the context of a long-term secular bull market seems like a stretch if you’re using the 20 percent definition.

Third, consider the period running from mid-2015 to early 2016. My head of research, Michael Batnick, argues that this “absolutely was a bear market…”