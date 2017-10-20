Succinct Summation of Weeks Events 10.20.17

Succinct Summations for the week ending October 20th, 2017

Positives:

1. S&P 500 closed at a new all-time high every day this week. This hasn’t happened since 1998.

2. Industrial production rose 0.3% m/o/m, above the 0.2% expected increase. The previous reading of -0.9% was revised up to -0.7%.

3. Jobless claims fell from 243k to 222k. The 4-week moving average fell from 257.75k to 248.25k.

4. Existing home sales rose for the first time in 4 months to a 5.39M annualized rate.

5. Philly Fed rose from 23.8 to 27.9, well above the 20.2 expected.

6. Housing starts rose to a 1.127M SAAR, above the 1.17M expected.