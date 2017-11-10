1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing

The wing door coupe (W 198 I) is one of the most iconic Mercedes of all time. It was made from August 1954 to May 1957 in a quantity of only 1,400 copies.

I have always find the design to be both exotic and gorgeous. But given that its more than half a century old, I find it surprising that it is still fresh and innovative and just as exotic as it was when it was brand new. The influences of this car’s design language are still being felt in the cutting edge in modern supercars.

The only issue with the car is that its price — they now trade well in excess of a million dollars — means they are no longer a casual or even Sunday drive. And that is a shame . . .



Source: Classic Driver