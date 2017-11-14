Jeff Bezos: Amazon’s Journey to Now And Its Future

A interview with billionaire and founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos. In this interview Jeff discusses how Amazon became the giant it is today and what made it so successful, including his key principles for Amazon. Jeff also talks about where Amazon is heading and what the company could look like in 10 years.

Video Segments:

0:00 Introduction

0:17 At what point did you feel Amazon could scale?

3:16 Investors are kicking themselves

3:47 What is Amazon? (Principles of Amazon)

9:10 What keeps you up at night?

12:56 What do people get wrong about Amazon?

15:56 Can you predict what Amazon will look like in 10 years?

21:02 Approach to AI

24:27 How do you work with elected officials?

25:58 Sustainable environment initiatives

29:59 The future of Blue Origin and space

Source: Investors Archive, May 5, 2017