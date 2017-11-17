Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 11.17.17

Succinct Summations for the week ending November 17th, 2017

Positives:

1. U.S. stocks had their best day on Thursday since early September.

2. Industrial production rose 0.9% m/o/m, manufacturing rose 1.3%, both well above expectations.

3. Housing starts rose 13.7% to a 1.29 million annualized rate, above the 1.135 million expected. Permits came in at 1.297 million, above the 1.215 million expected.

4. Retail sales rose 0.2%, above the 0.1% expected increase. Previous month was revised up from 1.6% to 1.9%.

5. NFIB small business optimism index rose from 103 to 103.8, but below the 105 expected.

6. Producer Price Index rose 0.4% m/o/m, above the 0.1% expected increase.

7. MBA mortgage applications rose 3.1% w/o/w, with refinances increasing by 6%.