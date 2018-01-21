Joel Greenblatt: Fundamentals of Value Investing

Interesting conversation with Joel Greenblatt on the Fundamentals of Value Investing. He is the author of the book You Can Be a Stock Market Genius: Uncover the Secret Hiding Places of Stock Market Profits.

Video Segments:

0:00 Introduction

1:25 How did you learn about Value investing?

6:54 Looking for easy gains

8:45 Core elements of Value investing

10:43 Warren Buffett’s transition

13:09 There are still opportunities

17:44 Advice for a younger self

21:14 A homerun in your career?

29:05 Why did you decide to give back outside capital?

Source: Investors Archive, April 9, 2015