MiB: Ed Mendel of Ned Davis Research

This week, we sit down for a conversation with Ed Mendel, co-founder of Ned Davis Research Group; Mendel was one of the very first people to create a business around technical analysis services. He helped to create one of the largest stock and bond research followings among the institutional investors.. He is also part owner of the Atlanta Falcons.

He tells the story of how his partner (Ned Davis) wanted to explore analyzing the markets using a new technology called “computers” but the firm where they were at was not interested. They launched their own firm in 1980, creating a computer-based, data-driven set of analytical tools, and offering quantitative, technical research as well as, somewhat uniquely, an updated and clean database.

Mendel says they were in the right place at the right time with the right product, and they just got a little lucky, but most observers believe it was much more than that.

Some of his favorite books are referenced here. (transcript should be here on by Monday)

Ed Mendel’s Favorite Books

The Tipping Point: How Little Things Can Make a Big Difference by Malcolm Gladwell



Blink: The Power of Thinking Without Thinking by Malcolm Gladwell



Liar’s Poker by Michael Lewis



The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine by Michael Lewis

