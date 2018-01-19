Succinct Summation of week’s events 1.19.18

Succinct Summations for the week ending January 19th, 2017:

Positives.

1. Major US Stock indices set new record highs; 2. Jobless claims fell to 220k, the lowest reading in 45 years; 3. Industrial production rose 0/9% m/o/m, well above the 0.4% expected increase. 4. The housing market index fell from 74 to a still strong 72. 5. MBA mortgage applications rose 4.1% w/o/w; Housing permits rose from 1.298M to a 1.302M SAAR.

Negatives:

1. Treasury yields reach highest since 2014, dollar gains;

2. Gold climbs on strength in precious metals, crude slides — a combination that is potentially worrisome.

3. Consumer sentiment slowed from 95.9 to 94.4, below the 97 expected reading.

4. Housing starts fell from 1.297M to a 1.192M SAAR, below the 1.28M expected.

5. Empire state manufacturing fell from 18 to 17.7 (last reading was revised higher to 19.6)