Succinct Summation of Week’s Events 1.5.18

Succinct Summations for the week ending January 5th, 2018

Positives:

1. Stocks are off to a great start this year – all major U.S. indices hit fresh all-time highs.

2. Average hourly earnings increased by 0.3% m/o/m, above the 0.1% expected change.

3. Construction spending rose 0.8%, above the 0.6% expected. Single-family homes rose a strong 1.9%.

4. Unemployment remains low, at 4.1%

5. December PMI services rose came in at 53.7, down from 54.5 previously but well above the 52.4 expected; PMI manufacturing rose from 53.9 to 55.1, slightly ahead of expectations .

6. ADP employment showed a gain of 250k private payrolls in December, well above the 188k expected.

7. Factory orders rose 1.3%, above the 1.1% expected.