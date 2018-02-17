MiB: Kathryn Minshew, CEO and co-founder of The Muse

This week, we speak Kathryn Minshew, CEO and co-founder of The Muse, She was named to the Forbe’s 30 Under 30 in Media list, and the Inc. list of 15 Women to Watch in Tech. She is the co-author of The New Rules of Work: The Modern Playbook for Navigating Your Career.

The current employment and recruitment industry is “broken,” according to Minshew, and is especially failing young women. The Muse calls itself the “voice of the candidate” in order to provide online career resources, career advice to offer personalized and private career help.

The New Rules of Work, according to Minshew, was her attempt to assit indiviudal navigating their careers

1. What direction do you want to head in for your career path? 2. Tactics for finding a job, applying for them, interviewing 3. How do make sure you succeed in a new job?

Minshew notes the rules are subtly changing for this generation of employees. The Millenial generation has figured out “they are in the driver’s seat” of managing their own careers. She notes there are huge opportunities and challenges for recent graduates in this new world of employment. As an example, 79% of job candidates check out a company’s social media pages when considering employment with them.

Minshew describes attending tech conferences as an entrepreneur and founder, only to be thought of by other attendees as an assistant. I found her generous in her assessment of these biases, blaming ignorance and unconscious bias rather than something more malevolent.

Some of her favorite books are referenced here;

Kathryn Minshew’s book

Kathryn Minshew’s Favorite books

The Hard Thing About Hard Things: Building a Business When There Are No Easy Answers by Ben Horowitz



When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi



The Lean Startup: How Today’s Entrepreneurs Use Continuous Innovation to Create Radically Successful Businesses by Eric Ries



The Power of Onlyness: Make Your Wild Ideas Mighty Enough to Dent the World by Nilofer Merchant



Arcadia: A Play in Two Acts by Tom Stoppard

