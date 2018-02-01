How Do Record-setting S&P 500 Streaks End?

Source: Bloomberg

Via Dave Wilson:

The longest-ever streak without a 5 percent drop in the S&P 500 Index may end with nothing more than a dip, if history is any indication. Tuesday was the 568th day since the S&P 500 has been down that far, according to Sam Stovall, CFRA Inc.’s chief investment strategist. Stovall cited 10 other post-World War II periods that lasted at least 250 days in a report Monday. Six were followed by losses of less than 10 percent, a common threshold for corrections. Only one, starting in December 1961, exceeded the 20 percent level for a bear market.