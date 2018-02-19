Time Series Correlates of Mass Shooting Statistics



Source: Econbrowser

Why is the United States the only country where mass shootings happen with such alarming frequency? The high cost of mental health care — it simply does not exist for many people — is certainly one factor.

The chart above shows the causal relationship between military grade weapons becoming street legal.

This means the most lethal weapons we have ever made for wartime finds its way into the hands of people who are unstable and potentially dangerous.

It is a devastating combination . . .