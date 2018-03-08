A Closer Look at CEO Pay

CEO Pay Rewards What Was Going to Happen Anyway

Shares rise — and fall — almost regardless of the actions of top executives.

Bloomberg, March 8, 2018

Compensation in all its excesses for top corporate executives is a hardy perennial for astonishment, outrage and fruitless demands for reform. I have said more than once that many, indeed, most, chief executive officers at publicly traded U.S. companies are wildly overpaid. But some recent research adds some nuance that deserves a closer look.

First, a quick reminder: For more than four decades U.S. executives have received much bigger pay increases than their brethren in Europe and Japan. Today, top German executives make about half of what their U.S. counterparts are paid; Japanese CEOs get paid about 10 percent of comparable American CEOs.

In 1965, an American CEO was paid about 20 times — a ratio of 20-to-1 — more than the median pay of other workers. Then executive compensation took off, peaking at 383-to-1 in 2000. The ratio checked in at 296-to-1 in 2013, according to Economic Policy Institute, a liberal think tank.

This explosion traces back to an unintended consequence of a change in the tax code while Bill Clinton was president, putting limits on how much executive compensation was deductible against corporate earnings. But the cap only applied to cash pay, not stock grants. This turned into a penalty-free way to give outsized pay packages to executives. Thus, stock compensation has become an ever-larger proportion of executive pay at public companies. Recent research has looked into several factors on this topic, including short-termism, performance pay and stock-based compensation. Let’s consider all three . . .