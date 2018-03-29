Q1 2018 Was All About Volatility

Markets Stopped Being Boring in the First Quarter

After February, investors started freaking over almost everything.

Bloomberg, March 29, 2018

Our year-end review in early January noted how strange 2017 was: no matter where you looked, there were anomalies, aberrations and just plain weirdness.

Rarely have we seen a stretch where investors made such consistent, steady gains, with stock volatility at its lowest in a half-century. Perhaps the strangest data point: The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was within 3 percent of its all-time highs for 202 consecutive days. The next closest streak was 1995-96, at 116 days, a little more than half as long.

The lack of market volatility was noteworthy, especially in the face of such unrelenting political volatility. As my head of research, Michael Batnick, likes to joke: “Last year, the market cared about nothing. This year, it cares about everything.”

Although this was said in jest, it does reflect the retrospective way many people see events and market action. But in reality, if you think these crazy headlines are creating market volatility this year guess again.

Last year, the U.S. launched missiles at Russians fighting in Syria, and the market closed up that day. The U.S. made ominous-sounding threats against the rogue regime of North Korea, and Mr. Market shrugged. President Donald Trump was beset by multiple scandals that could threaten his presidency and yet markets kept rising.

Compare that with this year, when tensions ratcheted up with North Korea and the S&P 500 took a thrashing.