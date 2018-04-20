1962 Maserati 3500 GTi Spyder

Spring is here, and this is the 3rd in a series of convertibles worth sharing: The lovely Maserati 3500 Spyder. PRoduced from 1957 to 1964, it is not quite as seminal as similar era Ferraris. Regardless, this has also skyrocketed in value, as its design and excellent dashboard are definitive Maserati.

These have unfortunately skyrocketed in value, from a half a million to concourse versions going for close to 7 figures.

That’s a shame. Once cars become this valuable, they turn into garage queens. On a beautiful spring day, these GTs should be driven in the countryside. That’s what I would be doing this coming weekend if one of these lovelies graced my garage . . .



Source: Classic Driver