I have been interested in failure ever since Bear Stearns did a full face plant a decade ago. The questions are many: Why do some companies fail, what we can learn from when managements’ failures, what is the best way to fail, how to think about it? have all been topics for research and review.

At Vanguard Group’s annual institutional conference, I shared some of these thoughts. The answers will (hopefully) help you think about failure in a way that is constructive and useful.