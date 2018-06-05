Repeated Disaster Areas of the USA

The Places in the U.S. Where Disaster Strikes Again and Again



Source: New York Times

This is not surprising:

These places are part of a small fraction of the United States that has sustained most of the damage from major natural disasters, forming a pattern of destruction concentrated in specific areas. About 90 percent of the total losses across the United States occurred in ZIP codes that contain less than 20 percent of the national population, according to an analysis of data from the Small Business Administration. The federal government, through disaster relief programs and flood insurance, subsidizes the cost of rebuilding in areas hit repeatedly by storms, floods and fires. Critics say that encourages too much development in those regions, wasting tens of billions of dollars in tax money and endangering lives.

What is surprising is the tendency for people in these areas to vote to support smaller government . . .