Libby Cantrill: Where Public Policy Meets Markets

How do public policy issues affect investors? How much has the Trump presidency changed the usual calculus via tax cuts, Federal Reserve policies, tariffs, trade wars, and nuclear negotiations?

That is the challenge facing Libby Cantrill, head of public policy at PIMCO. Prior to joining PIMCO, she worked as a legislative aide in Congress.

As a member of the firm’s Americas portfolio committee, her responsibility is to review the bigger macro issues coming out of Washington D.C. that she believes could impact corporate profits and the overall economy. When she finds a new policy that potentially could impact the firm’s holdings, she advises the investment committee on how and when the policy could manifest itself.

In addition to coordinating the firm’s response to policy issues and analyzing political events for the firm’s investment committee, she is a founding member of PIMCO Parents, an initiative focused on supporting parents and families, and PIMCO Women, whose mission is to attract, retain and develop women. Cantrill explains why the underlying problem gender-based pay inequality traces to promotion and retention. Her insightful observation is that firms that fix promotion and retention issues will naturally resolve gender-based compensation inequality issues as well.

