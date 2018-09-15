National Geographic: Paris to Pittsburgh

As the weather grows more deadly and destructive, Americans are demanding real solutions to climate change – and they aren’t waiting on Washington to act. Watch the full trailer for “Paris to Pittsburgh,” our new documentary film produced in partnership with RadicalMedia. The film premieres Wednesday, December 12th on the National Geographic Channel and will air worldwide beginning in the U.S.

Distributed by National Geographic Documentary Films, Paris to Pittsburgh will air globally in 172 countries and 45 languages beginning with the broadcast premiere in the U.S. on December 12 at 9pm ET/PT.