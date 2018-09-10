10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:
• FOMO in China is a $7 billion industry (Marketplace)
• Tech Giants Spend $80 Billion to Make Sure No One Else Can Compete (Bloomberg) but see True Overlords Don’t Work This Hard (Law & Liberty)
• Uber drivers and other gig economy workers are earning half what they did five years ago (Recode)
• Here’s the Plan to End Malaria With Crispr-Edited Mosquitoes (Wired)
• Inside Barstool Sports’ Culture of Online Hate: ‘They Treat Sexual Harassment and Cyberbullying as a Game’ (Daily Beast)
What are you reading?
