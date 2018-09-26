Technology’s Digital Deceit

Fascination discussion of how tech giants have been leveraging algorithms in a way that is inherently problematic by New America:

“The central problem of disinformation corrupting American political culture is not Russian spies or a particular social media platform. The central problem is that the entire industry is built to leverage sophisticated technology to aggregate user attention and sell advertising. There is an alignment of interests between advertisers and the platforms. And disinformation operators are typically indistinguishable from any other advertiser. Any viable policy solutions must start here.”

The entire PDF is chock full of data and graphics worth geeking out over . . .



Source: New America