10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• Marijuana is emerging among California’s vineyards, offering promise and concern (Washington Post)

• How the gutting of the Voting Rights Act led to hundreds of closed polls (Vice)

• The Trump Organization’s core competency is in profiting from misrepresentation and potentially, fraud (New Yorker)

• Newt: The Man Who Broke Politics (The Atlantic)

• The End of the NCAA Illusion:The public is getting wise about amateurism. (Wall Street Journal)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Barbara E. Kahn, professor of marketing at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and author of “The Shopping Revolution: How Successful Retailers Win Customers in an Era of Endless Disruption.”

