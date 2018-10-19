Today is the anniversary of Black Monday — October 19, 1987, the one day, 22.6% crash of the markets. I am a huge fan of Tim Metz’s Black Monday: The Catastrophe of October 19, 1987, and always recommend that book for folks who want the details of what occurred.

The latest book on the topic is A First-Class Catastrophe: The Road to Black Monday, the Worst Day in Wall Street History by New York Times reporter Diana B. Henriques. The video below is her discussion of Black Monday earlier this year at GS with Sharmin Mossaver-Rahmani, chief investment officer for the Private Wealth Management Group at Goldman Sachs.

“A First-Class Catastrophe”: Lessons Learned from Black Monday



Source: Goldman Sachs