10 Monday AM Reads

My hell of a weekend morning train reads:

• 10 years later: How the housing market has changed since the crash (Washington Post)

• Will Nissan stay once Britain leaves? How one factory explains the Brexit business dilemma (The Guardian)

• Why big companies squander brilliant ideas (Tim Harford)

• A Former Obama Operative Built a New Anti-Republican Attack Machine (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• Hundreds of People Have Died Taking Selfies, Study Says (Vice)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Howard Marks, co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Management, which manages $122 billion dollars. Marks most recently wrote “Mastering the Market Cycle: Getting the Odds on Your Side,” which was released this month.

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!