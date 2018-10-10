10 Monday AM Reads

My Sears-free morning train reads:

• Stocks Are Cheap: They’re the least expensive in seven years, according to the so-called PEG ratio (Bloomberg)

• A Crash Course for Investors on the Lingo of (Legal) Weed (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• Your time horizon is not infinite (Epsilon Theory)

• Buckle up! Here’s a timeline of George Soros conspiracy theories (Fast Company)

• The Stick Shift Index: Where Do People Still Drive Stick Shift in America? (Carmax)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Rex Sorgatz, author of “The Encyclopedia of Misinformation: A Compendium of Propaganda, Hoaxes, Conspiracies & Miscellaneous Fakery.” He discusses the intersection of media, technology and culture.

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!