10 Monday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• Funding Secured: Softbank’s $100 billion Vision Fund has transformed Silicon Valley, driving unicorn (Uber, Lyft, Palantir, Airbnb) valuations much higher. Half of that capital is from Saudi Arabia (Epsilon theory)

• Full Employment? The Economy Isn’t Acting Like It (Fortune)

• The City That Had Too Much Money: Vancouver was the first place to experience the tidal wave of Chinese cash. Now the city is leading efforts to stop it. (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• Spain to lead Japan in global life expectancy (CNN)

• Jony Ive on the Apple Watch and Big Tech’s responsibilities (Financial Times)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Barbara E. Kahn, professor of marketing at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and author of “The Shopping Revolution: How Successful Retailers Win Customers in an Era of Endless Disruption.”

