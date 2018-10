My correction-free morning train reads:

• Herd Mentality: Where’s the Beef? (Real Wealth Farmer)

• The Battle for the Home (Stratechery) see also America Is Losing Its Edge for Startups (City Lab)

• McLean: When the Next Recession Hits (TNR)

• The Pentagon’s Push to Program Soldiers’ Brains (The Atlantic)

• Scuba Diving Magazine’s 2018 Underwater Photo Contest Winners (Scuba Diving)

What are you reading?

