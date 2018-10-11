Better to be Born Rich Than Talented…

This is a fascinating graphic, and of the analysis is correct, we have radically overstated if the American Dream is alive and well in this country:

A revolution in genomics is creeping into economics. It allows us to say something we might have suspected, but could never confirm: money trumps genes.

Using one new, genome-based measure, economists found genetic endowments are distributed almost equally among children in low-income and high-income families. Success is not.

The least-gifted children of high-income parents graduate from college at higher rates than the most-gifted children of low-income parents.”