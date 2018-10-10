10 Tuesday AM Reads

October 2, 2018 7:56am by

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• October Is the Scariest Month for Investors, Along With All the Others (Bloomberg) see also What If Stocks Don’t Crash? (A Wealth of Common Sense)
• Now more than ever, investors need to consider investing in overseas stock markets (Wall Street Journal)
• Different Kinds of Smart (Collaborative Fund)
• Beto O’Rourke, the Reaganesque Anti-Trump (Bloomberg View)
• Photos From the Deadly Earthquake and Tsunami in Indonesia (The Atlantic)

What are you reading?

