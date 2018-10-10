10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• Sears through the years: The rise and fall of a retail giant (Los Angeles Times) see also The Marriage From Hell: Why Eddie Lampert’s failing Sears-Kmart experiment could mean trouble for dealmakers everywhere. (Entrepreneur)

• The Interview: Michael Lau on the State of Mortgage Finance (Institutional Risk Analyst) see also The New American Dream Home Is One You Never Have to Leave (New York Times)

• Forests Emerge as a Major Overlooked Climate Factor (Quanta Magazine) see also Climate change evidence: How do we know? (NASA)

• The Internet Apologizes … Even those who designed our digital world are aghast at what they created. see also A breakdown of what went wrong — from the architects who built it. (New York Magazine)

• Baby-boomer rock stars are still making tens of millions on tour (Quartz) see also How Led Zeppelin Came to Be (Rolling Stone)