10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:
• How Best Buy survived the retail apocalypse (The Week) see also The Retail Apocalypse Can’t Keep Tractor Supply Co. Down (Bloomberg Businessweek)
• The George Costanza Portfolio (AQR)
• Can the Guy Who Fixed Twitter’s Fail Whale Save the DNC? (Bloomberg)
• Don McGahn Leaves Trump With Big Wins — And Big Risks (Politico) see also Donald Trump Is Amazing. Here’s the Science to Prove It. (Bloomberg View)
• 23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki says ‘one of our biggest competitors’ is fake science on sites like Goop (Recode)
What are you reading?
