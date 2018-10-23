SABEW Fall Conference on Blogging, Podcasts & Financial Journalism

SABEW is the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing; the group’s mission is to recognize and pursue “the highest standards of economic journalism.”

I am humbled to be one of their featured speakers at this year’s Fall Conference (at Reuters HQ this Thursday). Member are a savvy, no BS group of professionals covering business, markets and economics, so I best bring my A-game.

My inquisitor for the afternoon will be Caleb Silver, the Editor-in-chief of Investopedia. We will be discussing the role of blogging, podcasts, social media in the financial press + asset management.*

I expect this to be good fun, with an entertaining and lively conversation + audience Q&A.. It is open to the public and you can register here.