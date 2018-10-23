SABEW Fall Conference on Blogging, Podcasts & Financial Journalism

SABEW is the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing; the group’s mission is to recognize and pursue “the highest standards of economic journalism.”
I am humbled to be one of their featured speakers at this year’s Fall Conference (at Reuters HQ this Thursday). Member are a savvy, no BS group of professionals covering business, markets and economics, so I best bring my A-game.
My inquisitor for the afternoon will be Caleb Silver, the Editor-in-chief of Investopedia. We will be discussing the role of blogging, podcasts, social media in the financial press + asset management.*
I expect this to be good fun, with an entertaining and lively conversation + audience Q&A.. It is open to the public and you can register here.
Thursday, October 25 • 4:00pm – 4:45pm
Barry Ritholtz, founder of Ritholtz Wealth Management, best-selling author and Bloomberg columnist, helped launch the golden age of financial blogging in the late 1990s and built a media empire inside a wealth management business. Find out what makes his content so different than other business media and why it’s a key component of his firm’s success. Barry will be interviewed by Caleb Silver, editor-in-chief of Investopedia and a member of SABEW’s executive committee of its board of directors.
Very cool, I am looking forward to it!
________
* Please don’t blame me for the over the top session title — “Let’s just use this as a placeholder” someone else said, and then no one thought to replace it…
From their website:
Members of SABEW band together in the individual and collective . The organization recognizes that economic freedom is inextricably linked to political freedom and that an informed citizenry can ensure these freedoms are sustained. It is SABEW’s mission as an independent, non-profit organization to encourage comprehensive reporting of economic events without fear or favoritism and to increase members’ skills and knowledge through continuous education.