10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• Wisconsin’s $4.1 billion Foxconn factory boondoggle (The Verge) see also Governors & Mayors, America’s Biggest Suckers! (Bloomberg)

• Active funds suffer worst quarter for seven years (Financial Times)

• Why Is CBD Everywhere? Cannabidiol is being touted as a magical elixir, a cure-all now available in bath bombs, dog treats and even pharmaceuticals. But maybe it’s just a fix for our anxious times. (New York Times)

• 10 Simple Things That Are Deceptively Complex (Listverse)

• Superfoods Are a Marketing Ploy (The Atlantic)